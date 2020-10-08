Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter.

K has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

TSE K opened at C$11.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.00. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total value of C$125,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at C$160,615.89.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.