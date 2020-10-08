Truist Securiti Weighs in on Kimco Realty Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a report released on Sunday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KIM. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,903,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after buying an additional 447,778 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 651,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after buying an additional 21,327 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,488,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after buying an additional 374,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.