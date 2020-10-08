Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.32.

IMBBY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Tobacco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Imperial Tobacco Group stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21.

About Imperial Tobacco Group

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

