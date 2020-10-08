Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Plus500 Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PLSQF)

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plus500 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price anticipates that the company will earn $4.95 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plus500’s FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PLSQF opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.35. Plus500 has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

