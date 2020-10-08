FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

RBA has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $64.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 4,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $294,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $262,635.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,913.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,789 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,117,000 after purchasing an additional 376,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,074,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,526,000 after purchasing an additional 332,986 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.