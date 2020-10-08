Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a research note issued on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.93%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WAFD. ValuEngine cut Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $122,748.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,447.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 7,378 shares of company stock valued at $171,336 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

