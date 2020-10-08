KeyCorp Weighs in on Meritor Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Meritor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritor’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.25 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Meritor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meritor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Meritor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.36. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Meritor by 41.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after buying an additional 680,879 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,845,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 47,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the first quarter worth $7,596,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 483.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 219,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the first quarter worth $2,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 103,040 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $2,636,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 746,533 shares in the company, valued at $19,103,779.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Newlin sold 58,600 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,494,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,640 shares of company stock worth $10,538,594 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

