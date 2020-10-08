Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on General Motors’ FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of General Motors in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in General Motors by 758.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 29.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 714.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in General Motors by 377.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

