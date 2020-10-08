Barrington Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.47. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 4,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $294,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $929,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,789 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 65,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

