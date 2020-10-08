Analysts Set Expectations for Founders Advantage Capital Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:FCF)

Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Founders Advantage Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.20 million.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Founders Advantage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of Founders Advantage Capital stock opened at C$1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.11. Founders Advantage Capital has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06.

Founders Advantage Capital Company Profile

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

