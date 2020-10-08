Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novartis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Get Novartis alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NVS opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $196.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Novartis by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Novartis by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.