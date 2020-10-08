FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Raised by Analyst

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Nasdaq in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $122.98 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $137.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nasdaq by 214.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Nasdaq by 309.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,244.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

