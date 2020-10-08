Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) vs. The Ohio Art (OTCMKTS:OART) Head to Head Survey

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) and The Ohio Art (OTCMKTS:OART) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Nintendo alerts:

0.1% of Nintendo shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of The Ohio Art shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nintendo and The Ohio Art’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nintendo $12.04 billion 6.00 $2.38 billion $2.49 27.53 The Ohio Art N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nintendo has higher revenue and earnings than The Ohio Art.

Risk & Volatility

Nintendo has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Ohio Art has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nintendo and The Ohio Art, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nintendo 0 2 3 0 2.60 The Ohio Art 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nintendo presently has a consensus price target of $57.54, suggesting a potential downside of 16.07%. Given Nintendo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nintendo is more favorable than The Ohio Art.

Profitability

This table compares Nintendo and The Ohio Art’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nintendo 23.32% 22.73% 17.98% The Ohio Art N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nintendo beats The Ohio Art on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

The Ohio Art Company Profile

The Ohio Art Company, Inc. offers lithography services for metal packaging and products. It provides custom metal signs, metal prints, custom tins, and metal packaging services. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Bryan, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.