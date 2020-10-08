Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) & NutraLife BioSciences (NASDAQ:NLBS) Head to Head Survey

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) and NutraLife BioSciences (OTCMKTS:NLBS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lifeway Foods and NutraLife BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifeway Foods 2.19% 4.86% 3.68% NutraLife BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

8.0% of Lifeway Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Lifeway Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lifeway Foods and NutraLife BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifeway Foods $93.66 million 0.86 $450,000.00 N/A N/A NutraLife BioSciences $3.71 million 1.69 -$2.08 million N/A N/A

Lifeway Foods has higher revenue and earnings than NutraLife BioSciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lifeway Foods and NutraLife BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifeway Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A NutraLife BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Lifeway Foods has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NutraLife BioSciences has a beta of -0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lifeway Foods beats NutraLife BioSciences on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc. produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products in drinkable, frozen, and freeze dried formats for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in bars and pint-size containers. It sells its products primarily through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors. Lifeway Foods, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Morton Grove, Illinois.

NutraLife BioSciences Company Profile

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes nutraceutical, wellness, and cannabidoil (CBD) products. It offers NutraHemp CBD products, including oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms, and face creams; NutraSpray oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss; and an appetite suppressant. The company also provides cannabinoid-rich hemp oil, topical lotions and oils, massage oils, and internal pet products. It offers its products to private label distributors. The company offers products through its Website nutralifebiosciences.com, as well as through online retailers and retail outlets. The company was formerly known as NutraFuels, Inc. and changed its name to NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. in March 2019. NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Coconut Creek, Florida.

