Comparing Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) & Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Forma Therapeutics and Harpoon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forma Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $56.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.12%. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $31.14, suggesting a potential upside of 76.15%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Forma Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and Harpoon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forma Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Harpoon Therapeutics -571.20% -62.20% -32.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and Harpoon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 20.51 -$34.79 million N/A N/A Harpoon Therapeutics $5.78 million 76.90 -$55.57 million ($2.55) -6.93

Forma Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing FT-2102, an oral selective small molecule investigational agent that is designed to bind to and inhibit mutated IDH1 enzymes, which is being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial for relapsed/refractory AML, as well as an exploratory Phase 1 trial for glioma; and FT-4101 and FT-8225, which are selective fatty acid synthase inhibitors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It also develops HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

