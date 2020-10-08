Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) and ATA Creativity Global (NYSE:AACG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and ATA Creativity Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 0 2 0 0 2.00 ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs currently has a consensus target price of $9.65, suggesting a potential upside of 60.03%. Given Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Scholar Education Holdngs is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and ATA Creativity Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education Holdngs $358.25 million 2.09 $33.70 million $0.30 20.10 ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 1.91 -$17.56 million N/A N/A

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Risk & Volatility

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 7.72% 9.50% 3.22% ATA Creativity Global -97.13% -53.12% -23.05%

Summary

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs beats ATA Creativity Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 68 schools across 8 provinces in China. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

