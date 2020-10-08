Financial Survey: Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) vs. CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) and CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Park Electrochemical and CPI Aerostructures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Electrochemical $60.01 million 3.77 $9.55 million N/A N/A CPI Aerostructures $87.52 million 0.33 -$4.45 million N/A N/A

Park Electrochemical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CPI Aerostructures.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Park Electrochemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of CPI Aerostructures shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Park Electrochemical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of CPI Aerostructures shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Park Electrochemical has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPI Aerostructures has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Park Electrochemical and CPI Aerostructures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Electrochemical 15.58% 6.27% 5.34% CPI Aerostructures 0.21% N/A -1.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Park Electrochemical and CPI Aerostructures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Electrochemical 0 0 0 0 N/A CPI Aerostructures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Park Electrochemical beats CPI Aerostructures on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets. The company's advanced electronics materials are used to fabricate complex multilayer printed circuit boards and other electronic interconnect systems, including backplanes, high speed/low loss multilayers, and high density interconnects. It markets and sells its electronics materials to independent printed circuit board fabricators, electronic manufacturing service companies, and electronic contract manufacturers, as well as electronic original equipment manufacturers in the computer, networking, telecommunications, wireless communications, aerospace, military, instrumentation, and automotive industries. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Park Electrochemical Corp. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts. In addition, it operates as a subcontractor for defense contractors and commercial contractors, as well as a contractor for the United States Department of Defense. Further, the company offers engineering, program management, supply chain management, kitting, and MRO services. Additionally, it offers welding services and metal fabrications; and electromechanical systems, harness and cable assemblies, electronic equipment, and printed circuit boards, as well as manufactures radio frequency interference/electro-magnetic interference for electronic components. The company was formerly known as Consortium of Precision Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Aerostructures, Inc. in July 1992. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edgewood, New York.

