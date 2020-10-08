$0.51 EPS Expected for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) to announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.42. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 52,821 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth $4,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 111.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 143,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $153,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPWH opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

