-$0.19 EPS Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). American Superconductor reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised American Superconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 46.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 12.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

AMSC opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $404.03 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.99. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

