Brokerages Expect American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.28. American Axle & Manufact. posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.34. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXL. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 595.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXL opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The firm has a market cap of $746.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.83.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

