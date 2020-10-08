Analysts Expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $202.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million.

PGTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,219,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after buying an additional 126,354 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

