$0.03 EPS Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.07. CalAmp posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CAMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 145,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 87.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

