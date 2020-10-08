-$0.06 EPS Expected for Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.02). Vericel posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vericel in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

VCEL stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,116.00 and a beta of 2.88. Vericel has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP purchased a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 623.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

