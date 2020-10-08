Brokerages Anticipate Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) will report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.23). Moderna reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Argus started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

Shares of MRNA opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.19.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $699,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,986,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,898,177.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $6,497,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,543.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,173 shares of company stock valued at $52,352,103 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Moderna by 7,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 72,937 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.