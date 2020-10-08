Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.13. Medallion Financial reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million.

MFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $63.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 76.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 75.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

