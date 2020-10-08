Analysts Expect IMV Inc. (NYSE:IMV) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect IMV Inc. (NYSE:IMV) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IMV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). IMV reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IMV.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on IMV in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IMV from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IMV by 380.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 203,487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IMV by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in IMV by 126.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of IMV in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

