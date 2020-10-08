Analysts Anticipate First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. First Financial reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.26. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million.

THFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $34.21 on Thursday. First Financial has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $469.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Director William Curtis Brighton acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Financial by 35.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Financial by 28.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Financial in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

