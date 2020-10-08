Brokerages Anticipate Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Immunomedics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). Immunomedics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunomedics will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Immunomedics.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMMU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 283,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 47,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMU opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 2.90. Immunomedics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $86.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

