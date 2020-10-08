Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSTI. BidaskClub cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 139,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,437,322.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,848,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,794,348.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 348,787 shares of company stock worth $3,309,550 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTI. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

