Peter Backhouse Sells 1,000 Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) insider Peter Backhouse sold 1,000 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,313 ($30.22), for a total transaction of £23,130 ($30,223.44).

Peter Backhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Peter Backhouse sold 500 shares of Clarkson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.71), for a total transaction of £11,750 ($15,353.46).

On Friday, September 25th, Peter Backhouse sold 1,000 shares of Clarkson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.71), for a total transaction of £23,500 ($30,706.91).

On Tuesday, September 29th, Peter Backhouse sold 500 shares of Clarkson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.71), for a total transaction of £11,750 ($15,353.46).

CKN opened at GBX 2,375 ($31.03) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,429.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,329.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $698.63 million and a PE ratio of -63.00. Clarkson PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,936 ($25.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,135 ($40.96).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -132.63%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

