St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Insider Craig Gentle Purchases 1,066 Shares of Stock

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) insider Craig Gentle acquired 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 844 ($11.03) per share, with a total value of £8,997.04 ($11,756.23).

Craig Gentle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get St. James's Place alerts:

On Tuesday, July 28th, Craig Gentle sold 4,449 shares of St. James’s Place stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($12.44), for a total value of £42,354.48 ($55,343.63).

LON STJ opened at GBX 977.20 ($12.77) on Thursday. St. James’s Place plc has a 1-year low of GBX 614 ($8.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,206 ($15.76). The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 960.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 906.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STJ. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,120 ($14.63) to GBX 1,104 ($14.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,005 ($13.13) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 983.60 ($12.85).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.