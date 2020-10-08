Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) Insider Ashcroft Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) insider Ashcroft acquired 50,000 shares of Impellam Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($137,201.10).

LON:IPEL opened at GBX 220 ($2.87) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 245.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Impellam Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 395 ($5.16). The firm has a market cap of $103.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.96.

About Impellam Group

Impellam Group Plc provides staffing, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, mainland Europe, Australasia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Managed Services and Specialist Staffing. The company provides managed service programs and recruitment process outsourcing services; and specialist staffing services in the healthcare, social care, legal, engineering, catering, driving, office, industrial, science, clinical, education, finance and accountancy, sales, information technology, aviation, and cleaning sectors.

