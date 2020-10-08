Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) Insider Ashcroft Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) insider Ashcroft acquired 50,000 shares of Impellam Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($137,201.10).
LON:IPEL opened at GBX 220 ($2.87) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 245.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Impellam Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 395 ($5.16). The firm has a market cap of $103.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.96.
