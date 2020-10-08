James Rutherford Buys 100,000 Shares of Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) Stock

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) insider James Rutherford bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £152,000 ($198,614.92).
Shares of CEY stock opened at GBX 156.30 ($2.04) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 201.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.47. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.71. Centamin PLC has a one year low of GBX 88.28 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.
Centamin Company Profile
Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.
