James Rutherford Buys 100,000 Shares of Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) Stock

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) insider James Rutherford bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £152,000 ($198,614.92).

Shares of CEY stock opened at GBX 156.30 ($2.04) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 201.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.47. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.71. Centamin PLC has a one year low of GBX 88.28 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centamin to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price (up previously from GBX 220 ($2.87)) on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Centamin to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 181.88 ($2.38).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

