Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) Insider Buys £19,750.88 in Stock

Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) insider Angela Bromfield bought 22,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £19,750.88 ($25,808.02).

Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 89.40 ($1.17) on Thursday. Harworth Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 83.66 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 160.23 ($2.09). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 98.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). Equities analysts predict that Harworth Group PLC will post 190.8863659 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWG. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Harworth Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

