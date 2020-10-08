Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK) Insider Peter Williams Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK) insider Peter Williams purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,760.09).

LON:KMK opened at GBX 7 ($0.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.41. Kromek Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.

Kromek Group Company Profile

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for applications in the medical, nuclear, and security screening markets worldwide. Its solutions provide high resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

