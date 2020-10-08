Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK) Insider Peter Williams Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK) insider Peter Williams purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,760.09).
LON:KMK opened at GBX 7 ($0.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.41. Kromek Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.
Kromek Group Company Profile
