Investment Company PLC (THE) (LON:INV) Insider Ian R. Dighe Buys 16,500 Shares

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Investment Company PLC (THE) (LON:INV) insider Ian R. Dighe acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £49,500 ($64,680.52).

LON INV opened at GBX 284 ($3.71) on Thursday. Investment Company PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 243.60 ($3.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 355 ($4.64). The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 million and a P/E ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 266.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 273.36.

Investment Company Profile

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

