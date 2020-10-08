Insider Buying: Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) Insider Acquires 788 Shares of Stock

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) insider Lisa Bright acquired 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,252 ($42.49) per share, with a total value of £25,625.76 ($33,484.59).

DPH stock opened at GBX 3,250 ($42.47) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 99.09. Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of GBX 2,030 ($26.53) and a one year high of GBX 3,414 ($44.61). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,198.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,872.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a GBX 24 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $10.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,185 ($41.62) to GBX 3,515 ($45.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

