Aviad Kobrine Sells 1,834,291 Shares of 888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) Stock

888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) insider Aviad Kobrine sold 1,834,291 shares of 888 Holdings plc (888.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total value of £4,549,041.68 ($5,944,128.68).

Aviad Kobrine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Aviad Kobrine sold 100,000 shares of 888 Holdings plc (888.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41), for a total value of £261,000 ($341,042.73).

888 Holdings plc (888.L) stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 202.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 164.79. The company has a market cap of $973.46 million and a P/E ratio of 14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. 888 Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 68.40 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 273 ($3.57).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from 888 Holdings plc (888.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. 888 Holdings plc (888.L)’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

888 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings plc (888.L) in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 888 Holdings plc (888.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on 888 Holdings plc (888.L) from GBX 188 ($2.46) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 888 Holdings plc (888.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 214.50 ($2.80).

888 Holdings plc (888.L) Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

