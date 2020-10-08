Analysts Expect ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ZIOPHARM Oncology.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZIOP. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Laidlaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

ZIOP opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $584.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.25. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 143,438 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 405,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,398,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 460,794 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.