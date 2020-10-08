Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

