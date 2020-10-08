Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th. Analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $536.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.83. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

In other Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics news, major shareholder International Holdings Ltd Acc sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David Setboun bought 5,000 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCLI. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

