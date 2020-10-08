Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TSE:TH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th.

Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TSE:TH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.80 million during the quarter.

TH opened at C$3.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $233.35 million and a PE ratio of -12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.56. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.93 and a 52 week high of C$5.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.97.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

About Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

