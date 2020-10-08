Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TSE:TH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th.

Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TSE:TH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.80 million during the quarter.

TH opened at C$3.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $233.35 million and a PE ratio of -12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.56. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.93 and a 52 week high of C$5.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.97.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

About Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Earnings History for Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TSE:TH)

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Walgreens Boots Alliance Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Walgreens Boots Alliance Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Theratechnologies Inc. Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Theratechnologies Inc. Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Home Bancshares Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Home Bancshares Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Del Taco Restaurants to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Del Taco Restaurants to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
APHRIA INC-TS Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
APHRIA INC-TS Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report