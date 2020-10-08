Home Bancshares (HOMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th. Analysts expect Home Bancshares to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Home Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HOMB opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. Home Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.54.
Home Bancshares Company Profile
Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
