Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TACO opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $347.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

TACO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In related news, Director Lawrence F. Levy acquired 50,800 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $425,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,011.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 16,750 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $122,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,574.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 105,310 shares of company stock valued at $829,255 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

