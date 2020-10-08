APHRIA INC-TS (APH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.84 million.

APHRIA INC-TS has a 1-year low of C$7.51 and a 1-year high of C$24.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Earnings History for APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH)

Receive News & Ratings for APHRIA INC-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APHRIA INC-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Walgreens Boots Alliance Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Walgreens Boots Alliance Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Theratechnologies Inc. Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Theratechnologies Inc. Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Home Bancshares Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Home Bancshares Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Del Taco Restaurants to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Del Taco Restaurants to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
APHRIA INC-TS Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
APHRIA INC-TS Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report