APHRIA INC-TS (APH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.84 million.

APHRIA INC-TS has a 1-year low of C$7.51 and a 1-year high of C$24.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

