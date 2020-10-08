Truist Financial (TFC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th. Analysts expect Truist Financial to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Truist Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson bought 6,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,367. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

