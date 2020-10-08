Aphria (APHA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th. Analysts expect Aphria to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 14.89%. On average, analysts expect Aphria to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APHA stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.12. Aphria has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Aphria from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

