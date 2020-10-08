Commercial Metals (CMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th. Analysts expect Commercial Metals to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CMC opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.40. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.