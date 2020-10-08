Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Rating Increased to Speculative Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$6.50. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.35.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$3.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $525.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.20 and a 1 year high of C$21.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.55.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.84) by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$193.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

