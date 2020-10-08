KeyCorp Weighs in on AT&T Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for AT&T in a report released on Sunday, October 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

NYSE:T opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,380,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69,268 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,126,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

